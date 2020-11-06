The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Lifted by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 34.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 746.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $564,399,000 after buying an additional 9,869,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,084,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726,907 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,660.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $174,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,528 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 97.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,396,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $269,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $54.44. 43,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,125,757. The company has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.81, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.12. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

