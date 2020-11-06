The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $647.30, but opened at $730.51. The Trade Desk shares last traded at $792.67, with a volume of 55,977 shares traded.

The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded The Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, 140166 boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.47.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $39,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total transaction of $742,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,101.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,018,914 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,932,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 320.51, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $558.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.32.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

