The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCTY opened at $2.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75. The9 has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The9 by 1,653.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 152,114 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in The9 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in The9 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

