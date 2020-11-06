Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Raised to $79.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRI. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.45.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $86.19. 2,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,496. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,747,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 141,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,516,000 after purchasing an additional 293,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2,141.3% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 33,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares during the period. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.