Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.94.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at $627,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 307.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

