Torray LLC Buys 387 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,782 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 9.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 206,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,377,000 after acquiring an additional 17,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 131,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,471 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 25,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

NYSE:V opened at $197.80 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.34.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

