Torray LLC Buys 387 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,782 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 9.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 206,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,377,000 after acquiring an additional 17,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 131,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,471 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 25,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

NYSE:V opened at $197.80 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.34.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit