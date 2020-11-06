TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

FP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.50 ($47.64).

Shares of EPA:FP opened at €27.51 ($32.36) on Monday. TOTAL SE has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($58.04). The business’s 50 day moving average is €28.61 and its 200-day moving average is €32.21.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

