Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$21.00 to C$25.00. The stock traded as high as C$19.31 and last traded at C$19.18, with a volume of 462000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.89.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. CIBC increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.19.

Get Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.57 per share, with a total value of C$82,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,651,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$143,363,035.69. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $327,626.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.58.

About Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.