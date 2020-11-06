Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,200 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,580% compared to the average volume of 250 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 288,836 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of SILV opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.