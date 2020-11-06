Traders Purchase Large Volume of Diebold Nixdorf Put Options (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 5,529 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,186% compared to the typical daily volume of 129 put options.

DBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 64,635 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 15.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,739,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 232,330 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 120.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 697,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 42,226 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBD opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.29.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

