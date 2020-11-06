Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Set at C$114.00 by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$114.00 price target on Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSU. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$77.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James set a C$93.00 price target on Trisura Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$110.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trisura Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$104.57.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$90.82 on Monday. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$31.55 and a 1-year high of C$96.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$85.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $932.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$42.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.60 million. Research analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 3.9100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.