Truist Boosts Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target to $90.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its target price raised by Truist from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Cardlytics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cardlytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.88.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 2.32. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $161,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 225,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,237,292.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Thomas Evans sold 13,420 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $1,014,015.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,297.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 90,126 shares of company stock valued at $6,377,410 and have sold 39,739 shares valued at $3,075,523. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 36.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 92,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 33.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 37,037 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

