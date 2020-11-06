Truist Initiates Coverage on Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AZYO. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of AZYO stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. Aziyo Biologics has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

In related news, major shareholder Highcape Capital, L.P. bought 441,176 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

