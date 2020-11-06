Truist Initiates Coverage on Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on AZYO. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.
Shares of AZYO stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. Aziyo Biologics has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $18.00.
About Aziyo Biologics
Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.
