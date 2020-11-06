Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $47.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $43.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03. Twitter has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $486,771.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $67,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,664 shares of company stock worth $3,879,695. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 430.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.