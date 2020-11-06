UBS Group Analysts Give Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) a €70.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VNA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.60 ($70.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €61.87 ($72.79).

Shares of VNA opened at €59.10 ($69.53) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €58.03 and its 200-day moving average is €54.50. Vonovia SE has a 12 month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 12 month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50.

About Vonovia SE (VNA.F)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA)

Comments


