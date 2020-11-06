UBS Group Analysts Give Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) a €70.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VNA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.60 ($70.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €61.87 ($72.79).

Shares of VNA opened at €59.10 ($69.53) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €58.03 and its 200-day moving average is €54.50. Vonovia SE has a 12 month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 12 month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

