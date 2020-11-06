UBS Group Cuts Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Price Target to $141.00

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Snap-on from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.33.

NYSE SNA traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,281. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $172.61. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.06.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Snap-on will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,136 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $359,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,713 shares of company stock valued at $6,709,767 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Snap-on by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Snap-on by 85.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

