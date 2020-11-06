Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. 140166 upgraded Under Armour from a negative rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Under Armour from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of UAA opened at $14.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 308,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Under Armour by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 398,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $1,684,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $2,943,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

