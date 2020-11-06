Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 265.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 190,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,527,000 after buying an additional 138,474 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,899,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.7% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 22,482 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 29.0% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.72. 10,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,011. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.95. The firm has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

