United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) Shares Sold by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,535 shares during the quarter. United States Gasoline Fund makes up about 2.6% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. X Square Capital LLC owned approximately 4.81% of United States Gasoline Fund worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,123,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 101.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 187.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 31,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 68.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UGA traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,699. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $33.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

