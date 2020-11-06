Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UEIC. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of UEIC opened at $38.30 on Monday. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $153.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UEIC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Universal Electronics by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Universal Electronics by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

