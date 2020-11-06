US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $911-931 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $935.95 million.US Ecology also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.36-0.50 EPS.

US Ecology stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,402. US Ecology has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $62.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). US Ecology had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $213.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of US Ecology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other US Ecology news, Director E Renae Conley acquired 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

