ValuEngine Downgrades Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.70.

Comcast stock opened at $44.35 on Monday. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Comcast by 89.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,581,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,581,216 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Comcast by 59.3% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,111,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620,893 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $279,058,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,131,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Comcast by 52.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,618,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $219,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,409 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

