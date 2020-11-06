ValuEngine Downgrades Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Aegis reduced their price target on Ekso Bionics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ekso Bionics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.56.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

NASDAQ:EKSO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,132. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.14. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 140.82% and a negative return on equity of 201.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $630,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 39.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 2,233.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.