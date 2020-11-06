ValuEngine Lowers Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOOR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Masonite International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Masonite International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.00.

DOOR traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.25. 11,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,964. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.40 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Masonite International’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 23.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

