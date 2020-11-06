ValuEngine Lowers Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MSVB opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured consumer loans.

