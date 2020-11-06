ValuEngine Upgrades F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 53,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,664. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.29. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.93.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 304,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in F.N.B. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 253,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.