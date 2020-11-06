VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is X Square Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

X Square Capital LLC lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.6% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

GDX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 560,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,149,566. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

