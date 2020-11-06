Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Position Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,395 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $50,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,258,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $691,427.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.69, for a total value of $398,827.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,462 shares of company stock valued at $5,961,581 over the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.28.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.95. 786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,208. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

