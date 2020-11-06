VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
VEON has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of VEON from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of VEON from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. New Street Research lowered shares of VEON from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $1.90 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. VEON currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.14.
VEON stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41. VEON has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its holdings in VEON by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 53,114,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652,059 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VEON by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,304,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874,312 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in VEON by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,637,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,059 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in VEON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,343,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in VEON by 894.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,751,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.
About VEON
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
