VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

VEON has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of VEON from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of VEON from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. New Street Research lowered shares of VEON from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $1.90 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. VEON currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.14.

VEON stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41. VEON has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that VEON will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its holdings in VEON by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 53,114,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652,059 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VEON by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,304,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874,312 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in VEON by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,637,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,059 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in VEON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,343,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in VEON by 894.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,751,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

