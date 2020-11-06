Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Purchases $193,200.00 in Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Pat S. Bolin bought 10,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,551.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $20.19 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VBTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Veritex by 214.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 75.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

