VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) PT Set at €91.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €87.88 ($103.38).

Shares of EPA DG opened at €74.28 ($87.39) on Monday. VINCI SA has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($104.47). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €72.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €77.92.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

