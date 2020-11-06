Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Vista Outdoor updated its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.55-0.65 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.55-0.65 EPS.

VSTO traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $23.93. 79,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,168. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSTO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. Aegis began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

