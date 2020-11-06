Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €60.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VNA. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €61.87 ($72.79).

Vonovia SE (VNA.F) stock opened at €59.10 ($69.53) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €58.03 and a 200-day moving average of €54.50. Vonovia SE has a 1 year low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 1 year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.39.

About Vonovia SE (VNA.F)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

