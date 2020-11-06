Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WD. ValuEngine raised Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of WD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.91. 642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,985. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $294,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,061.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,302. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WD. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 32.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 21.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 86,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

