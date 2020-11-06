Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,962 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 247,212 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walmart were worth $99,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Walmart by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 10,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.73 and its 200-day moving average is $131.20. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $127,866,887. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.