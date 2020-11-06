Warburg Research Analysts Give Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) a €123.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €130.75 ($153.82).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

Shares of ETR:PFV opened at €158.20 ($186.12) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.51. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52 week low of €104.40 ($122.82) and a 52 week high of €181.40 ($213.41). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €171.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €163.93.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.