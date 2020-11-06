Warburg Research Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) a €3.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

O2D has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €3.13 ($3.69).

ETR:O2D opened at €2.29 ($2.70) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 12-month low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of €2.92 ($3.44). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.70.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

