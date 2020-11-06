Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WRE. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.20.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $73.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,438,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,936,000 after buying an additional 318,342 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,232,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,954,000 after buying an additional 942,695 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,914,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,672,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,170,000 after buying an additional 81,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 24.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,984,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,046,000 after buying an additional 387,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of July 28, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,861 multifamily apartment units.

