Wedbush Downgrades Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) to Neutral

Wedbush downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Shares of CATB stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.07. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 1,233,750.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

