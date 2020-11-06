Wells Fargo & Company Trims Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Target Price to $200.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $167.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.04.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $256.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.79. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $299.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,120 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,156,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,190 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,285,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,029,000 after purchasing an additional 181,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,862,000 after purchasing an additional 176,663 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,873,000 after purchasing an additional 124,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

