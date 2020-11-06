Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Director Buys $105,880.00 in Stock

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE WELL opened at $56.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.18. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $89.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 61.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 409,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after buying an additional 155,643 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $19,668,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 56.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WELL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Desjardins began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

