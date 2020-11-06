Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Director Buys $105,880.00 in Stock

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE WELL opened at $56.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.18. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $89.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 61.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 409,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after buying an additional 155,643 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $19,668,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 56.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have weighed in on WELL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Desjardins began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
