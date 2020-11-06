West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,221 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.27% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $54,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $7,820,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $460,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $670,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.11. The company had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,205. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.81. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $303.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

