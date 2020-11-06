Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Westlake Chemical in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Scotiabank has a “Sector Underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WLK. Citigroup upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of WLK traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,612. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $75.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 906,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,648,000 after buying an additional 503,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,922,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,458,000 after acquiring an additional 181,339 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,957,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,126,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.