Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Rating Lowered to Sector Underperform at Scotiabank

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.78. 1,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,612. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 50.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.