WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at BMO Capital Markets

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

NYSE WRK opened at $39.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. WestRock has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 112.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in WestRock by 60.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 86.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 121.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

