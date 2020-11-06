Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Shares of WY opened at $28.80 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In related news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

