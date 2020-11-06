Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Director Sells $155,179.57 in Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $155,179.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

WHR stock opened at $198.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.28. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $207.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research increased their target price on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

