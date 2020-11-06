Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $31.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Willdan Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ WLDN traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $370.79 million, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $83.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.20 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Equities analysts expect that Willdan Group will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 521.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

