William Blair Comments on Emerson Electric Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.50.

EMR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.43. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 150.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

