Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

RKT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,703,484. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $63,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $137,000.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the mortgage business in the United States. It is involved in originating, processing, underwriting, and servicing predominantly government sponsored enterprises-conforming mortgage loans, as well as Fair Housing Act, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs mortgage loans.

